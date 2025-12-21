Left Menu

Maharashtra Municipal Elections: Countdown to Governance

The counting of votes for the Maharashtra municipal elections began, involving 286 councils and nagar panchayats. The polls saw a turnout of 67.3% on December 2, and 47.04% in a subsequent phase. Some candidates were elected unopposed, while major alliances clashed in contested locales.

The electoral excitement in Maharashtra is palpable as the counting of votes for the municipal elections commenced on Sunday. The process encompasses a total of 286 municipal councils and nagar panchayats across the state, signaling a crucial moment for local governance.

The counting began promptly at 10 am, with election centers busy tallying results from the polls. An impressive turnout was noted, with 67.3% of voters participating on December 2 and 47.04% in a follow-up phase. Officials are expected to release the complete voter turnout figures later.

Notably, several candidates, including those in Dondaicha and Angar, were elected without opposition, while others in regions like Jammer faced no challenges. The election landscape saw familiar rivals contesting against each other, as well as intra-alliance competitions, making for an intriguing political battle.

(With inputs from agencies.)

