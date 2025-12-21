Left Menu

Reviving the Lost Art of Patna Qalam: A Journey Through Time

The exhibition 'Patna Qalam: Ek Virasat' at Patna Museum showcases rare artworks of the forgotten 19th-century Patna Qalam school. Once patronized by the British, these vivid paintings depicted daily life and religious ceremonies, now revived to reconnect with Bihar's artistic legacy.

Updated: 21-12-2025 10:25 IST | Created: 21-12-2025 10:25 IST
In an effort to revive a nearly forgotten art form, the Patna Museum is hosting an exhibition titled 'Patna Qalam: Ek Virasat'. The showcase features approximately 130 rare artworks, representing the vibrant Patna Qalam school which flourished in the 19th century.

Patna Qalam, influenced by Indian miniature and Western Company schools, depicted ordinary life and festivals, like an Instagram of its era. The exhibition aims to reintroduce this unique style to the public, highlighting its historical significance and artistic value.

The event, running until January 31, includes contributions from private collectors and descendants of original artists, marking a significant cultural rediscovery for the region.

