Left Menu

Mamata Banerjee Criticizes Indian Railways for Lacking Passenger Care

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee alleged that Indian Railways is neglecting passenger amenities and only focused on fare hikes. Commenting on a recent train accident near Rangapani, she criticized the ministry for not implementing adequate safety measures and expressed her frustration over flight ticket unavailability to Siliguri.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 17-06-2024 18:06 IST | Created: 17-06-2024 18:06 IST
Mamata Banerjee Criticizes Indian Railways for Lacking Passenger Care
Mamata Banerjee
  • Country:
  • India

Alleging a gross neglect of passenger amenities, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday accused Indian Railways of being merely focused on fare hikes.

Speaking at Kolkata airport en route to Siliguri to assess a train accident scene, Banerjee lamented the diminished glory of the railway ministry, criticizing its current focus on beautification instead of safety.

She expressed solidarity with railway employees, condemned the ministry for not properly deploying an anti-collision system, and voiced her dissatisfaction over the unavailability of timely flights to Siliguri.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Top Health News: FDA Recalls, Weight-Loss Drug Trends, and COVID Vaccine Update

Top Health News: FDA Recalls, Weight-Loss Drug Trends, and COVID Vaccine Upd...

 Global
2
Breaking Digital Chains: Strategies to Mitigate GenAI's Neocolonial Impact on Education
Blog

Breaking Digital Chains: Strategies to Mitigate GenAI's Neocolonial Impact o...

 Global
3
Unearthed Sea Phantom Fossils & Boeing Starlink's Return: A Leap in Space and Paleontology

Unearthed Sea Phantom Fossils & Boeing Starlink's Return: A Leap in Space an...

 Global
4
Global Health and Human Rights: Updates and Key Issues

Global Health and Human Rights: Updates and Key Issues

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Infrastructure Investment and Debt: Unveiling the Role of LGFVs in China's Economic Strategy

Opportunities and Threats in Expanding Primary Health Care through PPP in Iranian Slums

Maximizing Private Sector Involvement in Renewable Energy through Strategic Risk Allocation

Digital Transformation in Higher Education: The Impact of LLM-Powered Chatbots on Student Support

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024