Mamata Banerjee Criticizes Indian Railways for Lacking Passenger Care

Alleging a gross neglect of passenger amenities, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday accused Indian Railways of being merely focused on fare hikes.

Speaking at Kolkata airport en route to Siliguri to assess a train accident scene, Banerjee lamented the diminished glory of the railway ministry, criticizing its current focus on beautification instead of safety.

She expressed solidarity with railway employees, condemned the ministry for not properly deploying an anti-collision system, and voiced her dissatisfaction over the unavailability of timely flights to Siliguri.

