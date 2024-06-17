Tragic Collision in West Bengal: Goods Train Crashes into Kanchanjunga Express

At least nine people were killed and 41 injured after a goods train rammed into the Sealdah-bound Kanchanjunga Express in West Bengal's Darjeeling district, a senior railway official reported. The incident resulted in the deaths of the goods train's pilot and the passenger train's guard. The injured were transported to North Bengal Medical College for treatment, though local reports suggest the casualty count may be as high as 15.

The accident occurred near Rangapani station, 30 km from New Jalpaiguri station, derailing four rear compartments of the Kanchanjunga Express due to the impact. Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed condolences and wished for the swift recovery of the injured, while Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, who reached the site on a motorbike, announced compensation for the victims and declared an investigation.

The collision was attributed to the goods train disregarding a signal, hitting the stationary Kanchanjunga Express. Preliminary reports indicated the automatic signalling system was defective. The train has since resumed its journey to Kolkata, albeit through diverted routes. Long-distance train services in the region have been affected due to the blocked tracks.

