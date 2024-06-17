Left Menu

Air India Express Earns Prestigious IOSA Safety Certification

Air India Express has successfully completed the International Air Transportation Association's (IATA) Operational Safety Audit (IOSA). This registration is pivotal in affirming the airline's compliance with safety standards and its commitment to operational efficiency. Key areas audited include flight operations, engineering, cabin operations, and more.

Air India Express announced on Monday that it has successfully completed the International Air Transportation Association's (IATA) Operational Safety Audit (IOSA). This rigorous audit is a testament to the airline's adherence to high safety standards.

According to a statement from Air India Express, the IOSA certification plays a crucial role in enhancing both the safety and efficiency of airline operations. It encompasses a comprehensive review covering flight operations, operational control, aircraft engineering and maintenance, cabin operations, ground handling, cargo operations, and operational security.

The IOSA registration stands as an industry benchmark for airline safety and efficiency, underscoring Air India Express's commitment to these fundamental goals.

