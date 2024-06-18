Left Menu

eBikeGo Aims to Expand E-Two-Wheeler Fleet to 1 Lakh by FY26

Electric vehicle rental service eBikeGo plans to expand its fleet of e-two-wheelers to 1 lakh units by the end of FY26. The company aims for substantial growth in the last-mile and e-commerce segments by broadening its operations to tier I and II cities across India.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 18-06-2024 12:15 IST | Created: 18-06-2024 12:15 IST
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Electric vehicle rental service operator eBikeGo has announced plans to substantially expand its e-two-wheeler fleet to 1 lakh units by the end of the fiscal year 2026. This ambitious move aligns with the rapidly increasing demand in the last-mile and e-commerce segments.

Speaking on the expansion, Irfan Khan, founder and CEO of eBikeGo, stated, 'After our success in metropolitan cities, we are now focusing our expertise on tier I and II cities.' eBikeGo has established a noteworthy presence in seven major metropolitan areas over the past three years and now aims to penetrate deeper into rural markets.

According to eBikeGo, the Hyperlocal delivery segment is on a growth trajectory, projected to expand at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 16.14% from 2024 to 2029, potentially reaching a market volume of USD 92.50 billion by 2029.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

