France Calls for Fees on Low-Value E-Commerce Imports to Curb Unfair Advantages

France advocates for charging fees on low-value e-commerce imports to the EU, targeting platforms like Shein and Temu. This proposal aims to address unfair market advantages and boost safety checks, prior to the EU's 2028 plan to end duty-free treatment on these packages.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 29-04-2025 17:42 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 17:42 IST
The French government is urging the European Union to impose fees on low-value e-commerce packages starting next year, aiming to tighten control over duty-free imports. Online platforms such as Shein and Temu, which ship low-cost items directly to European consumers, have been identified as benefiting from the current regulation.

France's budget minister proposed these handling fees as a temporary solution until the EU's planned abolition of duty-free treatment for packages under 150 euros, scheduled for 2028. The French government emphasizes the need for swift action, particularly following the United States' decision to end a similar 'de minimis' policy.

Critics of the duty-free policy argue it provides an unfair advantage by enabling the entry of products without thorough safety checks or compliance with EU standards. French officials, including Budget Minister Amelie de Montchalin, highlight potential risks such as consumer safety and public finance diversions. French customs will enhance their package screenings and will now publish lists of non-compliant products removed from online platforms.

Do Tariffs Shrink Trade Deficits? Engel Curve Holds the Key, Say MIT Economists

Charting the Future of Caribbean Tourism: Sustainable, Inclusive, and Resilient Pathways

How Institutions Shape Entrepreneurial Productivity Differently Across Economic Stages

Teens Turn to AI for Homework: Hungarian Study Urges Schools to Teach AI Ethics

