Legrand's Milestone: 25 Zip Stores Revolutionizing Electrical Retail

Legrand, a world leader in electrical and digital building infrastructure, has achieved a milestone by opening over 25 new Zip stores across India. These stores, located in major cities like Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Chennai, represent a significant shift in Legrand's retail strategy, emphasizing customer engagement and convenience.

The Zip concept blends speed, efficiency, and a rich product experience, reflecting Legrand's commitment to providing innovative electrical solutions. Customers can explore a curated range of products, from digital infrastructure to home automation systems, in an immersive retail environment.

"The opening of these stores signals our dedication to enhancing customer experience," stated Mr. Sameer Saxena, Director of Marketing, Group Legrand India. By offering hands-on product demos and an accessible retail touchpoint, Legrand aims to foster strong community relationships and bolster its market presence in India.

