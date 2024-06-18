Left Menu

Legrand's Milestone: 25 Zip Stores Revolutionizing Electrical Retail

Legrand celebrates the launch of its 25 Zip stores across India, enhancing customer access to innovative electrical solutions. Located strategically in key cities, these stores offer an engaging retail experience, showcasing a wide array of products and supporting local communities through training and knowledge-sharing initiatives.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 18-06-2024 14:16 IST | Created: 18-06-2024 14:16 IST
Legrand's Milestone: 25 Zip Stores Revolutionizing Electrical Retail
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Legrand, a world leader in electrical and digital building infrastructure, has achieved a milestone by opening over 25 new Zip stores across India. These stores, located in major cities like Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Chennai, represent a significant shift in Legrand's retail strategy, emphasizing customer engagement and convenience.

The Zip concept blends speed, efficiency, and a rich product experience, reflecting Legrand's commitment to providing innovative electrical solutions. Customers can explore a curated range of products, from digital infrastructure to home automation systems, in an immersive retail environment.

"The opening of these stores signals our dedication to enhancing customer experience," stated Mr. Sameer Saxena, Director of Marketing, Group Legrand India. By offering hands-on product demos and an accessible retail touchpoint, Legrand aims to foster strong community relationships and bolster its market presence in India.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Digital Transformation in Higher Education: The Impact of LLM-Powered Chatbots on Student Support
Blog

Digital Transformation in Higher Education: The Impact of LLM-Powered Chatbo...

 Global
2
Top Financial Times Stories: UK Election Impact, Lycamobile Audit, Doctor Strikes

Top Financial Times Stories: UK Election Impact, Lycamobile Audit, Doctor St...

 Global
3
Adidas Under Scrutiny: Corruption Allegations Shake Chinese Market

Adidas Under Scrutiny: Corruption Allegations Shake Chinese Market

 Global
4
Bridging the Digital Divide: African AI Language Innovations

Bridging the Digital Divide: African AI Language Innovations

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Immersive Brand Experiences: The Role of the Metaverse in Shaping Consumer Purchase Intentions

Cybersecurity Discourses in SMEs: From Synergistic Assets to Impractical Liabilities

Transforming Education in Sub-Saharan Africa: The Power of Public Investment

Infrastructure Investment and Debt: Unveiling the Role of LGFVs in China's Economic Strategy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024