Goa Minister Opposes Waterfall Entry Ban Amid Monsoon

Goa Tourism Minister Rohan Khaunte criticized a circular by the forest department banning visitor entry to waterfalls during the monsoon. He argues the ban hurts hinterland tourism efforts and proposes designating safe spots instead. Khaunte plans to discuss the issue with the Chief and Forest Ministers.

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 18-06-2024 14:34 IST | Created: 18-06-2024 14:34 IST
Goa Tourism Minister Rohan Khaunte
Goa Tourism Minister Rohan Khaunte expressed strong objections to a recent circular issued by the forest department that bans visitors from entering waterfalls during the monsoon season. The minister highlighted that this directive undermines the state's efforts to promote hinterland tourism, which is essential for the local economy.

Speaking to reporters, Khaunte stressed that while tourist safety is a valid concern, banning entry is not the solution. He suggested that the state can designate certain waterfalls as safe spots for tourists while restricting access to others where the risk of drowning is high. This balanced approach would ensure safety without harming tourism.

The minister has already taken up the matter with Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and is set to discuss it with Forest Minister Vishwajit Rane. He emphasized the need for collaboration between the tourism and forest departments to find effective solutions. The monsoon season has already begun in Goa, with rains being witnessed for the past fortnight.

