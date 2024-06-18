Left Menu

Amazon Fresh Expands Grocery Delivery to 130+ Indian Cities

Amazon India has broadened its Amazon Fresh grocery service to over 130 cities, including Ambala and Aurangabad. The service features a variety of wet and dry groceries, personal care, and pet products. It aims to simplify shopping with its dedicated app-in-app, providing personalized widgets and reminders for frequent purchases.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-06-2024 15:26 IST | Created: 18-06-2024 15:26 IST
On Tuesday, Amazon India announced a significant expansion of its Amazon Fresh grocery service to more than 130 cities, including Ambala, Aurangabad, Hoshiarpur, and Dharwad. This move aims to make shopping for groceries, including fruits, vegetables, and personal care products, more accessible to Indian consumers.

The service encompasses a broad array of wet and dry groceries, chilled products, as well as beauty, baby, personal care, and pet products. This comprehensive range is designed to meet a variety of consumer needs, making everyday shopping convenient and hassle-free.

Amazon Fresh offers a streamlined shopping experience through its dedicated app-in-app on Amazon.in, which features personalized widgets, a buy-again option, and reminders to ensure customers do not forget frequently shopped items at checkout. According to Srikant Sree Ram, Director of Amazon Fresh India, this initiative is set to revolutionize the way Indians shop for groceries.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

