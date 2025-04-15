AI Literacy for a Resilient Future: Insights from the HCI Conference
The Human Capability Development Program convened a roundtable at the HCI conference to discuss AI literacy as essential for human capability in an AI-driven economy. The event highlighted the need for digital skills in curricula and called for international collaboration to ensure equitable access to AI education worldwide.
A pivotal ministerial roundtable under Saudi Vision 2030's Human Capability Development Program convened on the opening day of the Human Capability Initiative (HCI) conference. The event, held in Saudi Arabia, emphasized the need for AI literacy to build resilient economies.
The roundtable, themed 'AI Literacy for All: Promoting Equitable Access for Resilient Capabilities,' brought together 20 international ministers and global education and technology experts. They explored the integration of digital skills as vital for human capability growth in an AI-dominated economy.
Key outcomes included advocating AI literacy in education systems, emphasizing continuous learning, and reinforcing international collaboration. These steps aim to prepare future generations for success in a technologically advanced world and reflect Saudi Arabia's commitment to sustainable economic growth.
