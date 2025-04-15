Global Minds Unite: HCI 2025 Revolutionizes Human Capability Development

Today marks the commencement of the Human Capability Initiative 2025 (HCI 2025), a landmark event gathering more than 300 leaders, policymakers, and experts from 120 countries. This key meeting, held under the patronage of Prince Mohammed bin Salman, convenes at the King Abdulaziz International Conference Center in Riyadh.

The conference aims to tackle critical global gaps in skills and knowledge, serving as a platform for representatives from academia, leading corporations, international organizations, and non-profits to collaborate in shaping a resilient, future-ready global workforce.

H.E. Yousef Al-Benyan highlighted the Kingdom's commitment to advancing international dialogue on human capability. Spanning four stages with over 100 panels, the conference will explore empowering individuals and communities, promoting public-private collaboration, and unveiling strategic projects on global development in education and skills.

(With inputs from agencies.)