Global Minds Unite: HCI 2025 Revolutionizes Human Capability Development

The Human Capability Initiative 2025, attended by over 300 global leaders, focuses on bridging skills and knowledge gaps worldwide. Under the patronage of Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the conference in Riyadh gathers experts to discuss future trends and innovations in human development, emphasizing collaboration for sustainable solutions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Riyadh | Updated: 15-04-2025 11:43 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 11:43 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Today marks the commencement of the Human Capability Initiative 2025 (HCI 2025), a landmark event gathering more than 300 leaders, policymakers, and experts from 120 countries. This key meeting, held under the patronage of Prince Mohammed bin Salman, convenes at the King Abdulaziz International Conference Center in Riyadh.

The conference aims to tackle critical global gaps in skills and knowledge, serving as a platform for representatives from academia, leading corporations, international organizations, and non-profits to collaborate in shaping a resilient, future-ready global workforce.

H.E. Yousef Al-Benyan highlighted the Kingdom's commitment to advancing international dialogue on human capability. Spanning four stages with over 100 panels, the conference will explore empowering individuals and communities, promoting public-private collaboration, and unveiling strategic projects on global development in education and skills.

Can Governments Replace Markets? Lessons from Chile’s Pandemic Credit Interventions

Simulating Climate Futures: How IMF-ENV Supports Decarbonization Policy Design

Digital Skills for Her: How to Advance Women’s Digital Literacy in LMICs

Educating for Equity: Bridging the Gender Gap in Côte d’Ivoire’s Vocational Training

