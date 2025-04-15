Epic Journey of Chiuluan 2: The Amur Falcon's Incredible Migration

The Amur Falcon, known for its extraordinary migration journey, has once again embarked on its epic return to Siberia. Chiuluan 2, a male falcon that was radio-tagged in Manipur's Tamenglong district in November last year, is making its way back after spending 114 days in Southern Africa.

According to Wildlife Institute of India scientist Suresh Kumar, Chiuluan 2 began its northward journey from Botswana on April 8. Having already crossed Zimbabwe and Tanzania, the bird is currently near the Kenya-Somalia border. This journey sheds light on the Amur Falcons' extensive migratory patterns, covering approximately 22,000 km annually.

Divisional Forest Officer K.H. Hitler Singh shared insights into the falcons' travel behavior, noting they don't stop in Tamenglong on their return journey. The tagged bird's extensive route underscores the importance of studying such species for ecological research and conservation efforts.

