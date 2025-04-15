Tragic Love Affair Unveiled in Bighapur Village

In a tragic incident in Bighapur village, Bulandshahr, the bodies of a man and a woman were discovered hanging from a tree, local police confirmed on Tuesday.

The deceased, identified as Manish, 25, and Sapna, 35, were found after villagers reported the sighting to the authorities.

Preliminary investigations revealed a suicide note indicating a love affair between the two. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem as the investigation continues, according to Purnima Singh, the circle officer of Sikandrabad.

(With inputs from agencies.)