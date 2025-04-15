Left Menu

Tragic Love Affair Unveiled in Bighapur Village

In Bighapur village, Bulandshahr, a man and woman were found hanging from a tree. Identified as Manish and Sapna, their death is linked to a love affair. A suicide note was recovered by police, and the bodies have been sent for post-mortem. The investigation is ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bulandshahr(Up) | Updated: 15-04-2025 11:42 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 11:42 IST
Tragic Love Affair Unveiled in Bighapur Village
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident in Bighapur village, Bulandshahr, the bodies of a man and a woman were discovered hanging from a tree, local police confirmed on Tuesday.

The deceased, identified as Manish, 25, and Sapna, 35, were found after villagers reported the sighting to the authorities.

Preliminary investigations revealed a suicide note indicating a love affair between the two. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem as the investigation continues, according to Purnima Singh, the circle officer of Sikandrabad.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Governor's Mansion Arson Attack Shakes Pennsylvania

Governor's Mansion Arson Attack Shakes Pennsylvania

 United States
2
The Dramatic Exit of Pete Marocco: Unraveling USAID Turmoil

The Dramatic Exit of Pete Marocco: Unraveling USAID Turmoil

 Global
3
Xi Jinping's Southeast Asia Diplomatic Mission: Strengthening Ties Amidst Trade Tensions

Xi Jinping's Southeast Asia Diplomatic Mission: Strengthening Ties Amidst Tr...

 Vietnam
4
Jorge Martin's MotoGP Nightmare: Crash and Recovery

Jorge Martin's MotoGP Nightmare: Crash and Recovery

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Governments Replace Markets? Lessons from Chile’s Pandemic Credit Interventions

Simulating Climate Futures: How IMF-ENV Supports Decarbonization Policy Design

Digital Skills for Her: How to Advance Women’s Digital Literacy in LMICs

Educating for Equity: Bridging the Gender Gap in Côte d’Ivoire’s Vocational Training

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025