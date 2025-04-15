Tragic Love Affair Unveiled in Bighapur Village
In Bighapur village, Bulandshahr, a man and woman were found hanging from a tree. Identified as Manish and Sapna, their death is linked to a love affair. A suicide note was recovered by police, and the bodies have been sent for post-mortem. The investigation is ongoing.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Bulandshahr(Up) | Updated: 15-04-2025 11:42 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 11:42 IST
- Country:
- India
In a tragic incident in Bighapur village, Bulandshahr, the bodies of a man and a woman were discovered hanging from a tree, local police confirmed on Tuesday.
The deceased, identified as Manish, 25, and Sapna, 35, were found after villagers reported the sighting to the authorities.
Preliminary investigations revealed a suicide note indicating a love affair between the two. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem as the investigation continues, according to Purnima Singh, the circle officer of Sikandrabad.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Bighapur
- Bulandshahr
- suicide
- love affair
- Manish
- Sapna
- police
- investigation
- post-mortem
- mango tree
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Delhi Police Nab Notorious Thieves in Major Crackdown
Major Drug Bust: NCB and Delhi Police Seize Rs 27.4 Crore Worth of Narcotics
Himachal Police Crack Down on Drug Trafficking Under CM Sukhu's Directive
Gurugram Police Trio Suspended for Jailbreak Breach
Four persons killed in truck-motorcycle collision in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa district: Police.