EP Shanghai 2024 Fostering High-Quality Development in Electric Power Industry

Jointly organized by China Electricity Council, State Grid Corporation of China, and Adsale Exhibition Services Limited, we are proud to announce “The 32nd International Exhibition on Electric Power Equipment and Technology (EP Shanghai 2024) and Shanghai International Energy Storage Technology Application Expo, to be held at the Shanghai New International Expo Center from December 5th to 7th, 2024. This year's exhibition will expand to six halls (Shanghai New International Expo Center N1-N5 & W5), covering an area of 72,000 square meters, and with over 1,800 well-known brands/exhibitors from China and overseas.

Built on previous success, EP Shanghai 2024 receives overwhelming booth bookings from both past exhibitors and new exhibitors. Meanwhile, over 75% of booth space is booked and more than 50% of past exhibitors have expanded their booth size this year.

The Leading and The Largest Electric Power Show in China

Gathering renowned brands/exhibitors from worldwide

Schneider, Siemens, ABB, CHINT, Daquan, Acrel, Eaton, Tember, Jiangsu Xinluoka, TBEA, China Electronic Cowan, CET Electric, Topscomm, Jiangsu Senyuan, Jiangsu LTEC, Junlang Electric, Tysen-Kld Group, Jintian Copper, Xinlian Electric, NAYU, Suzhou Future, XINJ, SAIP Electric, Zhejiang Deling, Maxge Electric, Yufeng Electric, Woer, Derui, Staubli, KE Electric, Fuzhou Bofeng, Fujian CECC, and many other renowned exhibitors and brands have confirmed their participation. In addition, well-known companies in the energy storage field such as Wontai Power, Suwen, COMKING, SINEXCEL, SINENG, Chitek New Energy, Guangdong Electric and SPLEND will also showcase their latest products and present cutting-edge technologies.

New Theme Zone on "Specialized, Refined, Innovative "

General Secretary Xi Jinping has emphasized the crucial role of specialized, refined, and innovative enterprises in driving the development of New Industrialization and New Quality Productive Forces. To implement General Secretary Xi Jinping's important speech and the spirit of the National Two Sessions, and to assist enterprises in advancing towards a path of high-tech, high-efficiency, and high-quality development, EP Shanghai 2024 has introduced a dedicated "Specialized, Refined, Innovative Zone ". This zone brings together a significant number of specialized, refined, and innovative enterprises, providing them with an all-in-one platform to facilitate a deeper understanding of key core technologies and enhance service support, thereby creating a favorable environment for their growth and development. EP Shanghai has been committed to promoting the progress and innovation of the electric power industry. Through the establishment of the "Specialized, Refined, Innovative Zone," we believe it will stimulate the innovative vitality of enterprises, driving the vigorous development of New Industrialization and New Quality Productive Forces. Additionally, it will assist them in accelerating their transformation under the guidance of digitalization and green technologies, collectively propelling the electric power industry towards high-quality development.

Upgrade of “Intelligent Manufacturing Zone” to Promote the Development of New Quality Productive Forces

“New Quality Productive Forces” has become a popular term throughout China. As a crucial driving force for the high-quality development of the manufacturing industry, intelligent manufacturing is leading the industry's direction. Taking this opportunity, EP Shanghai 2024 will provide a platform for the industry, promoting the adoption and exchange of intelligent manufacturing technologies and propelling the power industry towards high-quality development.

The “Intelligent Manufacturing Zone” of this year's exhibition will be upgraded and dedicated to promoting the development of New Quality Productive Forces and enhancing China's international competitiveness in the electric power industry. The “Intelligent Manufacturing Zone” will be located in Hall N5, bringing together many manufacturing equipment giants to showcase upstream, downstream, and peripheral products, thereby promoting the optimization and upgrading of the electrical equipment manufacturing industry. The aim is to attract the attention of visitors with more specialized and professional content, providing tailored professional services for the industry chain, and offering a wider range of choices for potential trade buyers and industry professionals.

The New Chapters for Promoting the Export Market: Increased Overseas Exposure Opportunities for Exhibitors

EP Shanghai has actively collaborated with multiple overseas electric power industry exhibitions, with the aim to securing increased exposure opportunities for exhibitors. Through these collaborations, EP Shanghai is able to share its advantages and abundant resources with a broader range of overseas buyers. The EP overseas team will soon attend industry exhibitions in countries such as Vietnam, Thailand, and Indonesia, to promote the unique strengths of EP Shanghai to exhibitors and visitors from around the world. We expect that through these collaborations and promotions with overseas electric power exhibitions, EP Shanghai will attract more high-quality overseas buyers in the future, facilitate cooperation and communication between domestic and international electric power companies, and establish a broader international cooperation platform.

EP Shanghai brings together the leading domestic and international companies in the electric power industry as well as related upstream and downstream enterprises, spanning the entire supply chain. It is highly anticipated by exhibitors, visitors, associations, and media. In addition, EP Shanghai supports the development of specialized emerging enterprises and promotes the high-quality development of New Productive Forces. We sincerely invite you to participate in this international trade show. The exhibition will take place in Shanghai from December 5th to 7th. We eagerly look forward to your presence!

For more information about the exhibition, please visit the website of China Electricity Council:

www.cec.org.cn

Official website of EP Shanghai:

www.EPChinaShow.com

Subscribe to EP Shanghai official WeChat account: EPChina_Show

(Devdiscourse's journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The facts and opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of Devdiscourse and Devdiscourse does not claim any responsibility for the same.)