Saudi Arabia Urges Yemeni Separatists to Withdraw Amid Coalition Strain

Saudi Arabia has formally urged separatist forces in Yemen to retreat from two governorates, as tensions within the coalition fighting Houthi rebels mount. The request came through a statement from Saudi Arabia's Foreign Ministry on Christmas morning, targeting the Southern Transitional Council, backed by the UAE.

Emphasizing the need for cooperation, the Saudi Foreign Ministry cautioned Yemeni factions against actions that could destabilize security. The council has occupied Yemen's Hadramout and Mahra governorates, with Saudi Arabia advocating for their withdrawal and a handover to National Shield Forces.

The political dynamics also highlight the strained relationship between Saudi Arabia and the UAE, who, despite close ties, compete for influence in the region. The ongoing mediation efforts are aimed at restoring the status quo, while the separatists' actions spotlight the complex geopolitics impacting Yemen.

