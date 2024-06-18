Himachal Roadways' Delhi-Leh Bus Service Boosts Tourism and Revenue

The Himachal Roadways Transport Corporation (HRTC) is witnessing significant profits from its newly revamped 33-hour Delhi to Leh bus service, which covers the distance without any night halt.

The service, operational with a 37-seater bus, earns approximately Rs 1.23 lakh daily, officials confirmed. The Corporation introduced this streamlined route after analyzing that night halts led to reduced occupancy and higher travel costs for passengers.

The route's update, which skips the night stop at Keylong, shortens the journey and saves passengers a day. With the construction of the Atal Tunnel reducing the distance by 74 km, the fare of Rs 1,657 remains affordable compared to alternatives. HRTC anticipates this service will further bolster tourism in Himachal Pradesh and extend benefits to various sectors, including local businesses and army personnel.

