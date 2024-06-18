Left Menu

Himachal Roadways' Delhi-Leh Bus Service Boosts Tourism and Revenue

The Himachal Roadways Transport Corporation’s (HRTC) 33-hour Delhi to Leh bus service via Keylong is now a profitable venture, earning Rs 1.23 lakh per day. The once-night-halted 37-seater bus service now runs non-stop, reducing travel expenses for passengers and boosting local tourism.

The Himachal Roadways Transport Corporation (HRTC) is witnessing significant profits from its newly revamped 33-hour Delhi to Leh bus service, which covers the distance without any night halt.

The service, operational with a 37-seater bus, earns approximately Rs 1.23 lakh daily, officials confirmed. The Corporation introduced this streamlined route after analyzing that night halts led to reduced occupancy and higher travel costs for passengers.

The route's update, which skips the night stop at Keylong, shortens the journey and saves passengers a day. With the construction of the Atal Tunnel reducing the distance by 74 km, the fare of Rs 1,657 remains affordable compared to alternatives. HRTC anticipates this service will further bolster tourism in Himachal Pradesh and extend benefits to various sectors, including local businesses and army personnel.

