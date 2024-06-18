Left Menu

Fast-Track PLI: Departments Now Accept Quarterly Claims

Several government departments are now accepting applications for production linked incentive (PLI) schemes on a quarterly basis to expedite the disbursement process. The DPIIT has recommended this practice to other departments. This move responds to beneficiaries' demands for faster claims processing.

In a move to expedite the disbursement process, several government departments have started accepting applications for the production linked incentive (PLI) schemes on a quarterly basis, a senior government official has disclosed.

The department for promotion of industry and internal trade (DPIIT) has advised other departments to adopt the same approach. As pointed out by the official, this quarterly acceptance comes as a response to the PLI beneficiaries' appeals for timely claims. However, challenges remain in sectors like food processing where smaller numbers make it difficult.

The PLI scheme, which was announced in 2021 with an outlay of Rs 1.97 lakh crore across 14 sectors, has so far disbursed only about 5% of its funds. Economic think tanks have urged the government to simplify criteria for faster disbursements and push domestic manufacturing.

