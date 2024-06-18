Aluminium Prices Drop Amid Weak Market Trends
Aluminium prices fell by Rs 2.45 to Rs 229.05 per kilogram on Tuesday in the futures market, driven by participants reducing their positions due to weak spot market trends and easing demand from consuming industries.
Aluminium prices experienced a decline on Tuesday, dropping Rs 2.45 to Rs 229.05 per kilogram in the futures market. This change comes as participants scaled back their positions in response to a weak trend in the spot market.
According to data from the Multi Commodity Exchange, aluminium scheduled for June delivery saw a decrease of Rs 2.45, or 1.06%, reaching Rs 229.05 per kg across 2,727 lots.
Analysts attribute the lower aluminium prices to participants cutting down on positions due to reduced demand from consuming industries.
