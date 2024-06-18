Aluminium Prices Drop Amid Weak Market Trends

Aluminium prices experienced a decline on Tuesday, dropping Rs 2.45 to Rs 229.05 per kilogram in the futures market. This change comes as participants scaled back their positions in response to a weak trend in the spot market.

According to data from the Multi Commodity Exchange, aluminium scheduled for June delivery saw a decrease of Rs 2.45, or 1.06%, reaching Rs 229.05 per kg across 2,727 lots.

Analysts attribute the lower aluminium prices to participants cutting down on positions due to reduced demand from consuming industries.

