Coriander Futures Spike Amid Firm Market Trends
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-06-2024 20:28 IST | Created: 18-06-2024 20:28 IST
Coriander prices surged by Rs 128 to Rs 7,432 per quintal in futures trade on Tuesday, driven by speculators ramping up their holdings in response to a robust market trend.
Data from the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange showed a notable 1.72% increase in July delivery contracts, with an open interest tallying at 330 lots.
Market analysts attributed the price hike to a firm spot market combined with limited supplies from key production areas.
