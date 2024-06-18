Coriander Futures Spike Amid Firm Market Trends

Coriander prices surged by Rs 128 to Rs 7,432 per quintal in futures trade on Tuesday, driven by speculators ramping up their holdings in response to a robust market trend.

Data from the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange showed a notable 1.72% increase in July delivery contracts, with an open interest tallying at 330 lots.

Market analysts attributed the price hike to a firm spot market combined with limited supplies from key production areas.

