Left Menu

Coriander Futures Spike Amid Firm Market Trends

Coriander prices increased by Rs 128 to Rs 7,432 per quintal in futures trade due to speculators' amplified holdings and strong market trends. The National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange reported a 1.72% rise in July futures with an open interest of 330 lots, influenced by restricted supplies from producing regions.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-06-2024 20:28 IST | Created: 18-06-2024 20:28 IST
Coriander Futures Spike Amid Firm Market Trends
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Coriander prices surged by Rs 128 to Rs 7,432 per quintal in futures trade on Tuesday, driven by speculators ramping up their holdings in response to a robust market trend.

Data from the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange showed a notable 1.72% increase in July delivery contracts, with an open interest tallying at 330 lots.

Market analysts attributed the price hike to a firm spot market combined with limited supplies from key production areas.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Digital Transformation in Higher Education: The Impact of LLM-Powered Chatbots on Student Support
Blog

Digital Transformation in Higher Education: The Impact of LLM-Powered Chatbo...

 Global
2
Top Financial Times Stories: UK Election Impact, Lycamobile Audit, Doctor Strikes

Top Financial Times Stories: UK Election Impact, Lycamobile Audit, Doctor St...

 Global
3
Adidas Under Scrutiny: Corruption Allegations Shake Chinese Market

Adidas Under Scrutiny: Corruption Allegations Shake Chinese Market

 Global
4
Bridging the Digital Divide: African AI Language Innovations

Bridging the Digital Divide: African AI Language Innovations

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Agriculture: The Integration of Digital Twins and Reinforcement Learning for Sustainable Farming

Transforming Education with Solar Power: A Study on UESD's Renewable Energy Potential

Georgia's Tourism Sector: From Potential to Prosperity

Bridging the Climate Investment Gap: A Call for Stronger Governance

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024