Air India Launches Premium Economy Class on Select Domestic Routes

Air India will offer premium economy class on select domestic routes starting next month. The airline’s newly fitted A320neo aircraft have a three-class configuration. This is part of Air India's broader plan to refit its entire narrow-body fleet with updated interiors to enhance the passenger experience.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 19-06-2024 12:44 IST | Created: 19-06-2024 12:44 IST
Air India announced on Wednesday that it will introduce premium economy class on select domestic routes starting next month, making it the second Indian airline to do so after Vistara.

The Tata Group-owned airline has unveiled a new three-class configuration on its recently acquired A320neo aircraft, which includes eight business class seats, 24 premium economy seats, and 132 economy seats. This move aims to provide passengers with a wider range of travel options.

Chief Executive Officer Campbell Wilson highlighted that this initiative is part of Air India's ongoing efforts to enhance passenger experience, which includes a $400 million investment to refurbish its wide-body fleet. The premium economy cabins will be initially available on Delhi-Bengaluru-Delhi and Delhi-Chandigarh-Delhi routes, with plans to extend the new configuration across the entire narrow-body fleet within the next year.

