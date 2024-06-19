NHAI to Roll Out 15 Major Road Projects Under Rs 44,000 Crore BOT Scheme

The state-owned National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) is gearing up to offer 15 road projects valued at Rs 44,000 crore covering a distance of 937 km under the Build-Operate-Transfer (BOT) mode for the current fiscal year.

Earlier this year, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) issued a revised BOT project document aimed at attracting private sector investments into the highway infrastructure sector.

The planned projects include significant stretches such as the Guwahati Ring Road including the Brahmaputra Bridge in Assam (estimated at Rs 5,500 crore), Kasarwadi-Rajgurunagar in Maharashtra (Rs 5,954 crore), Pune-Shirur road in Maharashtra (Rs 6,170 crore), and Armoor-Mancherial road in Telangana (Rs 3,175 crore).

In BOT projects, private investors are responsible for financing, constructing, and operating highway projects over a concession period ranging from 20 to 30 years. The developers recoup their investments through user charges or tolls.

The revised BOT model comprises construction support to concessionaires to assist them in meeting project timelines and an extended tolling period to counterbalance losses arising from competing road networks.

