Adani Ports Shine in Global Container Performance Index 2023

Four ports from Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Limited (APSEZ) have secured spots in the prestigious Container Port Performance Index 2023, according to a company statement released on Wednesday.

This global benchmark, developed by the World Bank and S&P Global Market Intelligence, evaluates ports on key performance metrics such as productivity, efficiency, and reliability.

Mundra port was ranked 27th, Kattupalli came in at 57th, Hazira at 68th, and Krishnapatnam at 71st, as mentioned in the company's statement. Notably, nine ports from India made it to the top 100 list, four of which are part of the Adani portfolio.

APSEZ Chief Executive Officer and Whole Time Director Ashwani Gupta expressed pride in the achievement, stating, 'We are honoured to have four of our ports recognised in the World Bank's Container Port Performance Index 2023.' APSEZ operates under the globally diversified Adani Group.

