Left Menu

Adani Ports Shine in Global Container Performance Index 2023

Four ports from Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Limited (APSEZ) have been featured in the Container Port Performance Index 2023. APSEZ's Mundra, Kattupalli, Hazira, and Krishnapatnam ports achieved prominent ranks in this global benchmark developed by the World Bank and S&P Global Market Intelligence.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-06-2024 19:22 IST | Created: 19-06-2024 19:22 IST
Adani Ports Shine in Global Container Performance Index 2023
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Four ports from Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Limited (APSEZ) have secured spots in the prestigious Container Port Performance Index 2023, according to a company statement released on Wednesday.

This global benchmark, developed by the World Bank and S&P Global Market Intelligence, evaluates ports on key performance metrics such as productivity, efficiency, and reliability.

Mundra port was ranked 27th, Kattupalli came in at 57th, Hazira at 68th, and Krishnapatnam at 71st, as mentioned in the company's statement. Notably, nine ports from India made it to the top 100 list, four of which are part of the Adani portfolio.

APSEZ Chief Executive Officer and Whole Time Director Ashwani Gupta expressed pride in the achievement, stating, 'We are honoured to have four of our ports recognised in the World Bank's Container Port Performance Index 2023.' APSEZ operates under the globally diversified Adani Group.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health Updates: AstraZeneca's New Approval, Obesity Challenges, and More

Health Updates: AstraZeneca's New Approval, Obesity Challenges, and More

 Global
2
Immersive Brand Experiences: The Role of the Metaverse in Shaping Consumer Purchase Intentions
Blog

Immersive Brand Experiences: The Role of the Metaverse in Shaping Consumer P...

 Global
3
Infosys Unveils Aster: AI-Powered Marketing for Business Growth

Infosys Unveils Aster: AI-Powered Marketing for Business Growth

 India
4
India, US to initiate new cooperation in quantum tech, biomanufacturing; announce collaboration on telecommunication

India, US to initiate new cooperation in quantum tech, biomanufacturing; ann...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart Marine Technology: Self-Recovering Nanogenerators for Wave Energy Harvesting

COVID-19's Impact on Young Women's Job Aspirations: A Wake-Up Call for Rural India

Driving Change: Western Balkans Pave the Way for Green Transport Revolution

Empowering Public Health with Dashboards: Key Design and Implementation Strategies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024