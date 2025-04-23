Left Menu

Massive Drug Haul at Mundra Port Revealed Terror Funding Links

The National Investigation Agency has opposed the bail plea of Harpreet Singh Talwar, accused in the Rs 21,000 crore Mundra port drug haul. The drugs were reportedly used to fund terrorism. The NIA emphasized Talwar's role and connections to international entities, including Pakistan's ISI and Lashkar-e-Taiba.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-04-2025 19:21 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 19:21 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court recently witnessed a heated debate as the National Investigation Agency (NIA) challenged the bail plea of Harpreet Singh Talwar, a businessman linked to the massive Rs 21,000 crore drug haul at Mundra Port. Accused of using drug sale proceeds to fund terror activities, Talwar's case involves international ramifications.

Despite his attempts to distance himself from the smuggling charges, the NIA maintains that Talwar played a pivotal role in the operation backed by Pakistan's ISI and the banned terrorist group, Lashkar-e-Taiba. The semi-processed talc stones containing heroin were imported through fraudulent means, attempting to mask their true contents.

With several co-accused already seeing their bail pleas denied, the agency argued that granting bail could lead to witness intimidation or harm. As the verdict is awaited, the case highlights significant issues of drug trafficking and international terrorism.

(With inputs from agencies.)

