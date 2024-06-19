Aluminium Prices Climb Amid Positive Market Trends
Aluminium prices increased by 0.17% to Rs 205.45 per kilogram on Wednesday in futures trade. This rise is attributed to fresh positions built by speculators and the positive trend in the spot market. The June delivery contracts rose by 35 paise in a business turnover of 3,703 lots.
In a notable shift, aluminium prices surged by 0.17% on Wednesday, reaching Rs 205.45 per kilogram in futures trade. The uptick is reportedly driven by speculators who have been actively building fresh positions, buoyed by a positive trend in the spot market.
The Multi Commodity Exchange saw aluminium contracts for June delivery rise by 35 paise, marking a 0.17% increase, culminating in a business turnover of 3,703 lots.
Analysts attribute this upward movement to the increased demand from consuming industries, which has supported the price hike in the futures market.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
