Left Menu

Navigating Credit Trends in MSMEs: Report Highlights Growing Challenges and Opportunities

Credit growth for micro and small businesses slowed to 10.1% in November 2024 from 15.5% in May, while large business credit growth remained stable. For medium-sized firms, it rose to 20% in November. Despite challenges in long-term planning, 54% of MSMEs reported over 10% growth year-on-year post-pandemic.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-04-2025 17:58 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 17:58 IST
Navigating Credit Trends in MSMEs: Report Highlights Growing Challenges and Opportunities
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Credit growth for micro and small businesses has decelerated from 15.5% in May 2024 to 10.1% in November, according to a recent survey. In contrast, medium-sized firms saw a rise in credit growth, reaching 20% in November from 12.6% earlier in the year.

Analyzing over 45,000 enterprises across seven sectors, the bi-annual MSME Sampark Report, conducted by Ugro Capital and Dun & Bradstreet, highlighted that light engineering, electrical equipment, food processing, and chemical sectors were the largest borrowers. Notably, B2C businesses have shown a decline in obtaining new debt compared to B2B enterprises, except in the auto components and hospitality sectors.

The report also indicates a slowdown in loan disbursements in 2024 and an increased penchant for working capital loans, suggesting a shift towards short-term financing. Despite this, 64% of MSMEs have resumed operations post-pandemic, with a significant percentage reporting robust growth. Expert Shachindra Nath underscores this moderation as both a challenge and an opportunity for strategic lending by non-banking financial companies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

 Japan
2
Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Event

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Eve...

 Jamaica
3
Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

 Global
4
Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025