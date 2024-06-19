DP World Secures Platinum Certification for Sustainable Chennai Economic Zone

Global provider of end-to-end supply chain solutions, DP World, has earned the prestigious Platinum certification from the Indian Green Building Council (IGBC) for its Chennai Economic Zone.

The IGBC's Platinum rating is a testament to DP World's excellence in green design, construction, and operational standards. In its statement, DP World highlighted that the Platinum rating represents the highest global standard for sustainability.

Ranjit Ray, Senior Vice President - Economic Zones, Middle East, North Africa, and Subcontinent at DP World, expressed pride in receiving this recognition for the second time, emphasizing the company's commitment to sustainable practices. DP World's state-of-the-art Free Trade Warehouse Zone near Chennai's Kattupalli, Ennore, and Chennai Ports is equipped with charging points for electric vehicles and a 1 MW solar panel installation supplying 40% of the warehouse's energy needs. This is DP World's second IGBC Platinum certification this year, following their Maharashtra facility's recognition.

