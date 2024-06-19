Left Menu

DP World Secures Platinum Certification for Sustainable Chennai Economic Zone

DP World has been awarded the Platinum certification by the Indian Green Building Council for its Chennai Economic Zone. This commendation highlights the company's dedication to sustainable practices. The facilities include electric vehicle charging points and a substantial solar panel installation, covering 40% of the zone's power needs.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 19-06-2024 20:37 IST | Created: 19-06-2024 20:37 IST
DP World Secures Platinum Certification for Sustainable Chennai Economic Zone
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Global provider of end-to-end supply chain solutions, DP World, has earned the prestigious Platinum certification from the Indian Green Building Council (IGBC) for its Chennai Economic Zone.

The IGBC's Platinum rating is a testament to DP World's excellence in green design, construction, and operational standards. In its statement, DP World highlighted that the Platinum rating represents the highest global standard for sustainability.

Ranjit Ray, Senior Vice President - Economic Zones, Middle East, North Africa, and Subcontinent at DP World, expressed pride in receiving this recognition for the second time, emphasizing the company's commitment to sustainable practices. DP World's state-of-the-art Free Trade Warehouse Zone near Chennai's Kattupalli, Ennore, and Chennai Ports is equipped with charging points for electric vehicles and a 1 MW solar panel installation supplying 40% of the warehouse's energy needs. This is DP World's second IGBC Platinum certification this year, following their Maharashtra facility's recognition.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health Updates: AstraZeneca's New Approval, Obesity Challenges, and More

Health Updates: AstraZeneca's New Approval, Obesity Challenges, and More

 Global
2
Immersive Brand Experiences: The Role of the Metaverse in Shaping Consumer Purchase Intentions
Blog

Immersive Brand Experiences: The Role of the Metaverse in Shaping Consumer P...

 Global
3
Infosys Unveils Aster: AI-Powered Marketing for Business Growth

Infosys Unveils Aster: AI-Powered Marketing for Business Growth

 India
4
India, US to initiate new cooperation in quantum tech, biomanufacturing; announce collaboration on telecommunication

India, US to initiate new cooperation in quantum tech, biomanufacturing; ann...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart Marine Technology: Self-Recovering Nanogenerators for Wave Energy Harvesting

COVID-19's Impact on Young Women's Job Aspirations: A Wake-Up Call for Rural India

Driving Change: Western Balkans Pave the Way for Green Transport Revolution

Empowering Public Health with Dashboards: Key Design and Implementation Strategies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024