Delhi EV Policy Lapses, Consumers Await Subsidy Resumption

The Delhi EV Policy, expired on December 31, 2023, has yet to be extended, leaving customers without government subsidies for new e-vehicle purchases. Although approved by the Delhi cabinet in March, the extension was delayed due to the Model Code of Conduct. A revised policy is currently being formulated.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-06-2024 23:17 IST | Created: 19-06-2024 23:17 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The expiration of Delhi's Electric Vehicle (EV) Policy on December 31, 2023, has left prospective EV customers in uncertainty. With essential government subsidies out of reach, consumers are in a bind.

Despite approval from the Delhi cabinet in March to extend the policy until June, implementation stalled due to the Model Code of Conduct, activated on March 16 with the Lok Sabha polls announcement.

The original EV Policy, effective from August 7, 2020, and initially set for three years, was extended until the end of 2023. As the new policy version is being ironed out, stakeholders' consultations and the promise of incentivized retrofitting of vehicles are on the agenda, according to Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot.

"People want to convert their IC engines to electric ones, but the cost is prohibitive," Gahlot remarked, highlighting the financial burden of such conversions.

