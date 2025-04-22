Crackdown on Irregularities: UP Transport Department Takes Action
The Uttar Pradesh Transport Department has issued show-cause notices to 51 vehicle dealers and 28 ARTOs for irregularities in vehicle registration. These actions follow a review by the state government, focusing on improving transparency and efficiency. Dealers and officials face potential penalties for non-compliance with established procedures.
The Transport Department of Uttar Pradesh has launched a crackdown, issuing show-cause notices to 51 vehicle dealers and 28 Assistant Regional Transport Officers (ARTOs) in the state. The action follows a review ordered by the Yogi Adityanath government, which found major discrepancies and delays in the registration process.
Analyzing the data from the Vahan 4.0 portal between January and March 2025, investigators uncovered rampant non-compliance with protocols. Dealers reportedly delivered vehicles to owners without completing registration, while systemic issues such as uploading incomplete or unreadable documents to the portal were also rampant.
As part of this corrective measure, firms have been given a two-week deadline to provide explanations. Transport Commissioner Brajesh Narayan Singh emphasized the importance of providing timely services to the public, warning that negligence on any level will be met with strict disciplinary action.
