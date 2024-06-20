Left Menu

Mid-Air Scare: Malaysia Airlines Flight Makes Emergency Turn Around

A Malaysia Airlines flight from Hyderabad to Kuala Lumpur made an emergency turnaround shortly after takeoff due to an engine technical snag. Flight MH 199, carrying 138 passengers, took off at 12.45 am and landed back safely. Further details are awaited.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 20-06-2024 09:58 IST | Created: 20-06-2024 09:58 IST
Mid-Air Scare: Malaysia Airlines Flight Makes Emergency Turn Around
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic turn of events, a Malaysia Airlines flight from Hyderabad to Kuala Lumpur made an emergency turnaround shortly after takeoff due to a technical snag in the engine. The incident occurred early Thursday morning.

According to airport sources, Flight MH 199, carrying 138 passengers, took off at 12.45 am from Rajiv Gandhi International Airport. However, the pilot detected the issue mid-air and decided to return, ensuring the safety of all on board.

The flight, which was initially scheduled to depart at 12.15 am, landed back safely. Authorities are currently investigating the technical problems. More details are awaited.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Gang Rivalry Explodes in Rajouri Garden: The Chilling Tale of a Brutal Hit

Gang Rivalry Explodes in Rajouri Garden: The Chilling Tale of a Brutal Hit

 India
2
Global Health Highlights: Vaccine Controversies, Legal Battles, and Medical Breakthroughs

Global Health Highlights: Vaccine Controversies, Legal Battles, and Medical ...

 Global
3
Coca-Cola India Pioneers 100% Recycled PET Initiative in Orissa

Coca-Cola India Pioneers 100% Recycled PET Initiative in Orissa

 India
4
EU Considers Non-CO2 Emissions Exemption for Long-Haul Flights

EU Considers Non-CO2 Emissions Exemption for Long-Haul Flights

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart Marine Technology: Self-Recovering Nanogenerators for Wave Energy Harvesting

COVID-19's Impact on Young Women's Job Aspirations: A Wake-Up Call for Rural India

Driving Change: Western Balkans Pave the Way for Green Transport Revolution

Empowering Public Health with Dashboards: Key Design and Implementation Strategies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024