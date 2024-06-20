Mid-Air Scare: Malaysia Airlines Flight Makes Emergency Turn Around

In a dramatic turn of events, a Malaysia Airlines flight from Hyderabad to Kuala Lumpur made an emergency turnaround shortly after takeoff due to a technical snag in the engine. The incident occurred early Thursday morning.

According to airport sources, Flight MH 199, carrying 138 passengers, took off at 12.45 am from Rajiv Gandhi International Airport. However, the pilot detected the issue mid-air and decided to return, ensuring the safety of all on board.

The flight, which was initially scheduled to depart at 12.15 am, landed back safely. Authorities are currently investigating the technical problems. More details are awaited.

