Ergodemy Unveils Western HQ in Pune, Aiming for HRTech Excellence

Ergodemy, a distinguished name in HR technology, recently inaugurated its Western Region Headquarters near Viman Nagar, Pune. This strategic expansion underlines the company's commitment to delivering advanced HR technology solutions worldwide.

The new headquarters will act as a central hub for Ergodemy's western operations, enhancing service efficiency and support for a growing client base. This move is expected to generate employment opportunities, stimulate the local economy, and reinforce the company's footprint in the region.

At the inauguration, renowned technopreneur Dr. Deepak Shikarpur lauded the development, highlighting its potential impact on the HRTech industry. He, alongside other esteemed guests, expressed optimism for Ergodemy's future endeavors and continuous growth in innovation.

