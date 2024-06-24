Left Menu

Ergodemy Unveils Western HQ in Pune, Aiming for HRTech Excellence

Ergodemy, a prominent player in HR technology, has launched its Western Region Headquarters near Viman Nagar, Pune. The move signifies Ergodemy's commitment to enhancing its service efficiency and localized support. This development is expected to create jobs, boost the local economy, and solidify Ergodemy's market presence.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 24-06-2024 10:33 IST | Created: 24-06-2024 10:33 IST
Ergodemy Unveils Western HQ in Pune, Aiming for HRTech Excellence
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Ergodemy, a distinguished name in HR technology, recently inaugurated its Western Region Headquarters near Viman Nagar, Pune. This strategic expansion underlines the company's commitment to delivering advanced HR technology solutions worldwide.

The new headquarters will act as a central hub for Ergodemy's western operations, enhancing service efficiency and support for a growing client base. This move is expected to generate employment opportunities, stimulate the local economy, and reinforce the company's footprint in the region.

At the inauguration, renowned technopreneur Dr. Deepak Shikarpur lauded the development, highlighting its potential impact on the HRTech industry. He, alongside other esteemed guests, expressed optimism for Ergodemy's future endeavors and continuous growth in innovation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Honey-Trap Deception: Woman Spotted in Jammu After Burger King Shooting

Honey-Trap Deception: Woman Spotted in Jammu After Burger King Shooting

 India
2
US FDA's Robust Health Approvals: Cancer, Gene Therapy & More

US FDA's Robust Health Approvals: Cancer, Gene Therapy & More

 Global
3
PML-N Concedes to PPP Demands on Federal Budget, Development Funds

PML-N Concedes to PPP Demands on Federal Budget, Development Funds

 Pakistan
4
UK's British International Investment Eyes USD 300 Million Expansion in Indian EV Ecosystem

UK's British International Investment Eyes USD 300 Million Expansion in Indi...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital Dominance: The E-commerce Revolution Reshaping Global Markets

Global Push for Healthy Diets: A New Framework to Combat Malnutrition and NCDs

Financial Fair Play: How Reducing Financial Distortions Can Boost European Productivity

Nepal’s Workforce Gender Gap: The Hidden Influence of Social Norms

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024