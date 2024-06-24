Left Menu

Chinese Enterprises Going Global: Key Strategies and Trends

Chinese enterprises are navigating a new wave of globalization, with a focus on the principles of globalization, specialization, and localization. The recent summit held in Singapore highlighted the strategies and trends for these enterprises, emphasizing the need for a strategic approach in international markets.

Updated: 24-06-2024
Chinese enterprises are increasingly looking beyond their borders, driven by the transformative impact of globalization. The two-day '1st Global Summit of Chinese Enterprises Going Overseas and 2024 Mid-Year Industry Summit,' hosted at the National University of Singapore, brought together over 50 political and business leaders, along with representatives from ASEAN countries, to discuss these trends.

Initiated by Wu Xiaobo Channel and Jingdang Business School, the summit featured nearly a thousand enterprise representatives exploring new opportunities in international markets. Among the highlights was C&D Inc., a key player in the supply chain industry, sharing its 'Three principles and seven trends of supply chain going global' to guide other Chinese enterprises.

The event underscored the importance of globalization, specialization, and localization. Cheng Dongfang, Deputy General Manager of C&D Inc., articulated the need for firms to remain committed to their global ambitions, leverage specialized capabilities, and adapt to local conditions. This approach, along with seven emerging trends, offers a roadmap for Chinese enterprises aiming to succeed overseas.

