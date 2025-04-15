Left Menu

Monumental Leap in India's Healthcare Under Modi Era

Union Minister J P Nadda highlights the significant advancements in India's healthcare sector, notably with the expansion of AIIMS and medical colleges under Prime Minister Narendra Modi. New policies focus on accessibility and quality, with innovations like air ambulance services enhancing medical reach in remote areas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rishikesh | Updated: 15-04-2025 15:37 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 15:37 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant address at the 5th convocation of AIIMS Rishikesh, Union Minister J P Nadda elaborated on the monumental progress of India's healthcare sector under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government. The expansion of AIIMS to 23 institutions exemplifies a commitment to accessible, quality healthcare.

Nadda detailed the major infrastructural strides, noting that remote areas are now within reach due to initiatives like the air ambulance service, which has already saved 309 lives since its inception. Furthermore, the number of medical colleges has increased significantly, pointing to improved rural healthcare education.

The minister underscored a shift from curative to preventive and promotive health strategies in national policy. He emphasized the societal responsibility of students graduating from these esteemed institutions, highlighting the government's substantial investment in their professional education.

(With inputs from agencies.)

