Monumental Leap in India's Healthcare Under Modi Era

In a significant address at the 5th convocation of AIIMS Rishikesh, Union Minister J P Nadda elaborated on the monumental progress of India's healthcare sector under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government. The expansion of AIIMS to 23 institutions exemplifies a commitment to accessible, quality healthcare.

Nadda detailed the major infrastructural strides, noting that remote areas are now within reach due to initiatives like the air ambulance service, which has already saved 309 lives since its inception. Furthermore, the number of medical colleges has increased significantly, pointing to improved rural healthcare education.

The minister underscored a shift from curative to preventive and promotive health strategies in national policy. He emphasized the societal responsibility of students graduating from these esteemed institutions, highlighting the government's substantial investment in their professional education.

(With inputs from agencies.)