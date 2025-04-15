West Bengal's Fake Passport Syndicate: ED's Major Crackdown

The Enforcement Directorate initiated a series of coordinated raids across West Bengal on Tuesday, focusing on dismantling a sophisticated fake passport racket, an official reported.

The targeted operations are taking place in Kolkata's Beckbagan, North 24 Parganas' Birati, Nadia's Gede, and five additional sites. These locations were identified through contact lists of individuals linked to the scheme, according to an ED officer.

This development follows earlier actions by Kolkata Police, who apprehended 10 suspects, including a former police sub-inspector. A March chargesheet, implicating 130 individuals, highlights that the majority of those involved come from Bangladesh, with 10 Indian nationals also named.

