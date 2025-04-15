West Bengal's Fake Passport Syndicate: ED's Major Crackdown
The Enforcement Directorate conducted simultaneous raids across West Bengal, targeting a fake passport racket. Raids occurred in multiple locations, including Kolkata. These actions follow earlier arrests by Kolkata Police. A chargesheet presented in March revealed involvement from numerous individuals, predominantly from Bangladesh, alongside some Indian nationals.
- Country:
- India
The Enforcement Directorate initiated a series of coordinated raids across West Bengal on Tuesday, focusing on dismantling a sophisticated fake passport racket, an official reported.
The targeted operations are taking place in Kolkata's Beckbagan, North 24 Parganas' Birati, Nadia's Gede, and five additional sites. These locations were identified through contact lists of individuals linked to the scheme, according to an ED officer.
This development follows earlier actions by Kolkata Police, who apprehended 10 suspects, including a former police sub-inspector. A March chargesheet, implicating 130 individuals, highlights that the majority of those involved come from Bangladesh, with 10 Indian nationals also named.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Enforcement Directorate
- West Bengal
- fake
- passport
- racket
- Kolkata
- raids
- Bangladesh
- chargesheet
- police
ALSO READ
Bengal govt stands with minorities, no one can provoke tensions in state: Mamata at Eid prayers at Kolkata's Red Road.
Provocations being made to fuel riots in Bengal, don't fall into these traps: CM Mamata Banerjee at Eid prayers in Kolkata.
Real Estate Racket: ED Swoops on Gurugram Developer
Kolkata Honors Ramkinkar Baij: A Fusion of Art and Legacy
Eid Festivities Illuminate Kolkata: A Day of Unity and Celebration