Left Menu

West Bengal's Fake Passport Syndicate: ED's Major Crackdown

The Enforcement Directorate conducted simultaneous raids across West Bengal, targeting a fake passport racket. Raids occurred in multiple locations, including Kolkata. These actions follow earlier arrests by Kolkata Police. A chargesheet presented in March revealed involvement from numerous individuals, predominantly from Bangladesh, alongside some Indian nationals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 15-04-2025 15:37 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 15:20 IST
West Bengal's Fake Passport Syndicate: ED's Major Crackdown
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

The Enforcement Directorate initiated a series of coordinated raids across West Bengal on Tuesday, focusing on dismantling a sophisticated fake passport racket, an official reported.

The targeted operations are taking place in Kolkata's Beckbagan, North 24 Parganas' Birati, Nadia's Gede, and five additional sites. These locations were identified through contact lists of individuals linked to the scheme, according to an ED officer.

This development follows earlier actions by Kolkata Police, who apprehended 10 suspects, including a former police sub-inspector. A March chargesheet, implicating 130 individuals, highlights that the majority of those involved come from Bangladesh, with 10 Indian nationals also named.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Governor's Mansion Arson Attack Shakes Pennsylvania

Governor's Mansion Arson Attack Shakes Pennsylvania

 United States
2
The Dramatic Exit of Pete Marocco: Unraveling USAID Turmoil

The Dramatic Exit of Pete Marocco: Unraveling USAID Turmoil

 Global
3
Xi Jinping's Southeast Asia Diplomatic Mission: Strengthening Ties Amidst Trade Tensions

Xi Jinping's Southeast Asia Diplomatic Mission: Strengthening Ties Amidst Tr...

 Vietnam
4
Jorge Martin's MotoGP Nightmare: Crash and Recovery

Jorge Martin's MotoGP Nightmare: Crash and Recovery

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Governments Replace Markets? Lessons from Chile’s Pandemic Credit Interventions

Simulating Climate Futures: How IMF-ENV Supports Decarbonization Policy Design

Digital Skills for Her: How to Advance Women’s Digital Literacy in LMICs

Educating for Equity: Bridging the Gender Gap in Côte d’Ivoire’s Vocational Training

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025