Shaik Rasheed's IPL Debut: Calmness, Intent, and a Dedication to Net Bowlers

CSK's Shaik Rasheed, guided by Dhoni and Dubey, overcame debut nerves and dedicated his innings to net bowlers. Scoring 27 off 19 with six boundaries, he set a strong foundation alongside Rachin Ravindra in the match against LSG, helping CSK achieve a resounding victory after a challenging phase.

Shaik Rasheed (left) Shivam Dube (right). (Photo:IPL) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Chennai Super Kings' new batter, Shaik Rasheed, spoke candidly about his initial nerves before his IPL debut against Lucknow Super Giants. Advised by Shivam Dubey and Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Rasheed was told to focus on maintaining calm, concentrate on the ball, and show intent.

In a video released by the IPL, Rasheed expressed his gratitude towards the net bowlers, highlighting their relentless support during practice. He dedicated his performance, which included scoring 27 runs from 19 balls with six boundaries, to them, setting the tone for CSK in their chase of 167 against LSG.

Rasheed's partnership with Rachin Ravindra, yielding 52 runs, laid a solid foundation for the team. His contribution was crucial as CSK, who had struggled previously, regained their stride and secured a commanding victory, snapping a five-match losing streak this IPL season.

(With inputs from agencies.)

