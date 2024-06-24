Britannia's Taratala Plant Workers Embrace Voluntary Retirement Scheme

In a significant development, all permanent workers at Britannia Industries Limited's Taratala factory in Kolkata have accepted the company's voluntary retirement scheme (VRS), an official disclosed.

This unanimous acceptance of the VRS is expected to have no significant impact on the business operations of the FMCG giant.

Located on land leased by the erstwhile Kolkata Port Trust more than seventy years ago, the Taratala plant is among the oldest biscuit manufacturing units of Britannia in India.

