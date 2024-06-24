Britannia's Taratala Plant Workers Embrace Voluntary Retirement Scheme
All permanent workers at Britannia Industries Limited's Taratala plant in Kolkata have accepted the voluntary retirement scheme. The company confirmed that this would not affect its business operations. The plant is one of the oldest biscuit manufacturing sites, with land leased from the Kolkata Port Trust decades ago.
In a significant development, all permanent workers at Britannia Industries Limited's Taratala factory in Kolkata have accepted the company's voluntary retirement scheme (VRS), an official disclosed.
This unanimous acceptance of the VRS is expected to have no significant impact on the business operations of the FMCG giant.
Located on land leased by the erstwhile Kolkata Port Trust more than seventy years ago, the Taratala plant is among the oldest biscuit manufacturing units of Britannia in India.
