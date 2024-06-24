BAFREL to Develop India's First 7-Star Resort in Mumbai

Bharat Agri Fert & Realty Ltd (BAFREL) announced on Monday its plans to develop India's first 7-star resort on the outskirts of Mumbai.

With an investment of approximately Rs 55 crore, the company aims to introduce 170 additional rooms and a banquet hall by 2025-2026. This development, intended for destination weddings along the riverbank within a 120-acre freehold land, aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Wed In India' initiative, according to a company statement.

The upcoming 7-star resort will function under the Anchaviyo brand, renowned for its unique theme-based offerings. Located at their existing resort in Maharashtra's Palghar district, the new expansion promises tranquillity and natural beauty, alongside proximity to the upcoming Vadhavan port, attracting business travellers and yachting enthusiasts.

