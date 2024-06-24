Left Menu

BAFREL to Develop India's First 7-Star Resort in Mumbai

Bharat Agri Fert & Realty Ltd plans to develop India's first 7-star resort near Mumbai, investing Rs 55 crore. The resort, part of the Anchaviyo brand, will offer 170 new rooms, banquet facilities, and is aligned with the 'Wed In India' initiative, aiming for completion by 2025-2026.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-06-2024 15:02 IST | Created: 24-06-2024 15:02 IST
Bharat Agri Fert & Realty Ltd (BAFREL) announced on Monday its plans to develop India's first 7-star resort on the outskirts of Mumbai.

With an investment of approximately Rs 55 crore, the company aims to introduce 170 additional rooms and a banquet hall by 2025-2026. This development, intended for destination weddings along the riverbank within a 120-acre freehold land, aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Wed In India' initiative, according to a company statement.

The upcoming 7-star resort will function under the Anchaviyo brand, renowned for its unique theme-based offerings. Located at their existing resort in Maharashtra's Palghar district, the new expansion promises tranquillity and natural beauty, alongside proximity to the upcoming Vadhavan port, attracting business travellers and yachting enthusiasts.

