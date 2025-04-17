High Stakes in Rome: Iran-US Nuclear Talks Loom Under Intense Pressure

The next round of crucial nuclear negotiations between Iranian and U.S. officials is set to take place in Rome this weekend, as confirmed by Iranian state television on Wednesday. This clarification comes after initial uncertainties regarding the meeting location. The upcoming talks carry significant weight as both nations approach nearly 50 years of mutual hostility, each harboring strong potential actions should a deal fail to materialize.

In a separate development, Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian has officially accepted the resignation of Vice President Mohammad Javad Zarif. Zarif, who played a pivotal role in Pezeshkian's election, had faced criticism from hard-liners for concessions made in past negotiations. His departure marks a change in Iran's negotiation strategy, with Mohsen Ismaili stepping in as the new vice president for strategic affairs. Ismaili, recognized as a political moderate, may signal a shift in diplomatic engagement as talks progress.

The backdrop of these events is heightened by the participation of the International Atomic Energy Agency's head, Rafael Mariano Grossi, in forthcoming discussions. The IAEA's involvement could prove crucial, with the organization's access to Iranian sites potentially influencing any nuclear agreement reached. Amid these dynamics, Oman's role as a mediator indicates a continued diplomatic channel for dialogue despite the strained historical relations between Iran and the United States.

(With inputs from agencies.)