Fed Chair Powell Warns on Tariffs Impact as Economic Growth Slows

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell has expressed concerns over the potential negative impact of tariffs on the U.S. economy. Speaking on Wednesday, Powell pointed to modest consumer spending and an influx of imports, suggesting these could drag down gross domestic product estimates.

Powell recommended maintaining steady interest rates to assess how policy changes evolve. His comments seem to challenge the administration's view that tariffs would cause only a short-lived inflation, warning instead of possible prolonged economic difficulties and inflationary pressures.

The market reacted by extending stock declines, with Treasury yields and the dollar index taking a hit. Investors are apprehensive, foreseeing stubborn inflation paired with slowing growth as Powell confirms fears of economic uncertainty.

