Peru's Political Scandal: Ex-Leaders and Corruption

Nadine Heredia, wife of former Peruvian President Ollanta Humala, arrived in Brazil seeking asylum after receiving a 15-year sentence for money laundering. Her arrival coincided with Humala's first night in prison, following his conviction in the infamous Odebrecht corruption scandal that has engulfed Latin American politics.

Odebrecht, now known as Novonor, has been at the center of a sweeping bribery case affecting numerous politicians across the region. The construction firm allegedly provided illicit funds to many candidates, a claim corroborated by its former executives. The scandal has already led to the imprisonment of Humala and other Peruvian leaders, including Alejandro Toledo and Pedro Castillo.

Heredia's asylum bid was facilitated by the Brazilian government, allowing her and her youngest child safe passage for medical treatment. Meanwhile, further investigations loom for other Peruvian figures, including ex-presidents and current President Dina Boluarte. The controversy underscores persistent corruption woes in Peru's political landscape.

