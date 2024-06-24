Sumadhura Group Aims for Triple Growth with New Identity and Offerings

In a bold move, South India-based real estate developer Sumadhura Group announced on Friday its ambitions to achieve more than three-fold growth in its turnover, setting a target of Rs 5,000 crore for 2024-25. This optimistic outlook is primarily driven by new offerings in the market.

With a 30-year legacy, Sumadhura Group also introduced a new logo and tagline, 'Foundation of Happiness', reflecting a contemporary image that resonates with their evolving market. Sumadhura Group CMD Madhusudan highlighted that the projected growth stems largely from aggressive residential launches in Bangalore and Hyderabad, noting that in 2023-24 they achieved real estate sales worth Rs 1,500 crore.

In addition to residential projects, the group plans to expand its portfolio to include commercial and warehousing sectors. According to Madhusudan, the new brand identity represents a significant milestone aligned with aspirational lifestyles and global standards. Director of Sales & Marketing, Srinivas Moramchetty, emphasized that the sophisticated new logo and tagline underline their commitment to excellence as they embark on an ambitious growth trajectory.

Sumadhura Group has delivered over 50 projects, covering more than 11 million square feet, with up to 40 million square feet currently in the pipeline, cementing their status in the competitive real estate landscape.

