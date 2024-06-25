Left Menu

Canada Considers Surtax on Chinese EV Imports Amid Global Oversupply Concerns

Canada's government is exploring a surtax on Chinese electric vehicle imports to counteract China's global EV oversupply. This initiative, beginning with a 30-day consultation on July 2, aims to protect Canadian jobs and ensure fair competition. The move echoes similar actions by the US and EU.

PTI | Toronto | Updated: 25-06-2024 02:51 IST | Created: 25-06-2024 02:51 IST
Canada Considers Surtax on Chinese EV Imports Amid Global Oversupply Concerns
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • Canada

The Canadian government is weighing the imposition of a surtax on imports of Chinese-made electric vehicles (EVs). The investigation, announced by Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland, is set to commence with a 30-day consultation period starting July 2. This initiative is intended to counter what Freeland describes as a deliberate effort by Chinese companies to flood the market with an oversupply of EVs, undermining both domestic and global competition. Canada's move aligns with recent steps taken by the United States and the European Commission, both of which have signaled plans to increase import tariffs on Chinese EVs this summer.

The urgency of the situation was underscored by Freeland, who highlighted the importance of the automotive sector, which supports nearly 550,000 high-paying jobs across Canada. "Canadian workers and the auto sector are facing unfair competition from China's intentional state-directed policy of overcapacity," Freeland stated, citing the need for measures to ensure a level playing field in the EV market.

The consultation will explore several key issues, including what drives China's surging EV exports and assess whether unfair market practices and substandard labor and environmental conditions play a role. Additionally, the consultation will deliberate whether changes should be made to eligibility criteria for Canada's federal EV purchase rebate, and if restrictions on investment in the EV sector need alteration. Presently, the only Chinese-made EVs entering Canada come from Tesla's Shanghai factory, with no Chinese-branded EVs currently imported. Freeland emphasized that Canada will collaborate with its allies in the US and EU to ensure North America doesn't become a dumping ground for Chinese EV oversupply.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Gang Rivalry Sparks Fatal Shooting in Delhi: Murder Investigation Transferred to Special Cell

Gang Rivalry Sparks Fatal Shooting in Delhi: Murder Investigation Transferre...

 India
2
Shein Eyes London IPO Amidst Scrutiny and Market Shifts

Shein Eyes London IPO Amidst Scrutiny and Market Shifts

 Global
3
DIYguru Paves the Way for E-Mobility Education in India

DIYguru Paves the Way for E-Mobility Education in India

 India
4
DIYguru Partners with L&T Edutech for E-Mobility Training in Indian Universities, launches hardware enabled PG Certification Program

DIYguru Partners with L&T Edutech for E-Mobility Training in Indian Universi...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global Debt Crisis: Developing Nations Struggle Under Financial Strain

Digital Dominance: The E-commerce Revolution Reshaping Global Markets

Global Push for Healthy Diets: A New Framework to Combat Malnutrition and NCDs

Financial Fair Play: How Reducing Financial Distortions Can Boost European Productivity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024