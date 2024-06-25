Canada Considers Surtax on Chinese EV Imports Amid Global Oversupply Concerns

The Canadian government is weighing the imposition of a surtax on imports of Chinese-made electric vehicles (EVs). The investigation, announced by Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland, is set to commence with a 30-day consultation period starting July 2. This initiative is intended to counter what Freeland describes as a deliberate effort by Chinese companies to flood the market with an oversupply of EVs, undermining both domestic and global competition. Canada's move aligns with recent steps taken by the United States and the European Commission, both of which have signaled plans to increase import tariffs on Chinese EVs this summer.

The urgency of the situation was underscored by Freeland, who highlighted the importance of the automotive sector, which supports nearly 550,000 high-paying jobs across Canada. "Canadian workers and the auto sector are facing unfair competition from China's intentional state-directed policy of overcapacity," Freeland stated, citing the need for measures to ensure a level playing field in the EV market.

The consultation will explore several key issues, including what drives China's surging EV exports and assess whether unfair market practices and substandard labor and environmental conditions play a role. Additionally, the consultation will deliberate whether changes should be made to eligibility criteria for Canada's federal EV purchase rebate, and if restrictions on investment in the EV sector need alteration. Presently, the only Chinese-made EVs entering Canada come from Tesla's Shanghai factory, with no Chinese-branded EVs currently imported. Freeland emphasized that Canada will collaborate with its allies in the US and EU to ensure North America doesn't become a dumping ground for Chinese EV oversupply.

