TSA Hits Record High With 2.99 Million Airline Passengers Screened in a Single Day

The U.S. Transportation Security Administration (TSA) screened a record 2.99 million airline passengers on Sunday. They anticipate screening over 32 million travelers during the 2024 Independence Day period, a 5.4% increase from 2023. Friday is expected to be the busiest day, surpassing 3 million passengers for the first time.

The U.S. Transportation Security Administration (TSA) said it had screened 2.99 million airline passengers on Sunday, the highest number in a single-day.

The agency said on Monday it expects to screen more than 32 million travelers during the 2024 Independence Day travel period that runs from Thursday through July 8, which is 5.4% higher than 2023 levels.

The TSA said it expects on Friday it will for the first time screen more than 3 million people, the busiest day expected during the upcoming holiday period.

