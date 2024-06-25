Bharat Forge's Innovative Vision for India's Electric Vehicle Future

In a bold call for innovation, Bharat Forge has urged India to adopt a unique approach to electric vehicles (EVs) that diverges from China's battery-centric model. Speaking at the India Global Forum's Climate and Business session in London, Amit Kalyani, Vice-Chair and Joint Managing Director, highlighted the potential for inductive charging, which could significantly lower the cost and environmental impact of EVs.

'We are following the wrong model by copying China's battery-based approach,' said Kalyani. 'India can integrate inductive electric charging into its developing highway infrastructure, reducing the need for batteries by up to 90%. This shift would lessen reliance on harmful chemicals and the mining associated with them, predominantly controlled by Chinese companies.'

The forum also spotlighted India's green financing needs, with Julia Hoggett of the London Stock Exchange calling for new investment mechanisms for the Global South. Discussions encompassed the role of green hydrogen in energy transition, with experts emphasizing electrification and renewables as crucial pathways to achieving net-zero emissions by 2050.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)