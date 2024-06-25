Copthall Mauritius Invests Rs 214 Crore in Jupiter Wagons

In a significant development, Copthall Mauritius Investment has bought shares worth Rs 214 crore in Jupiter Wagons, a prominent manufacturer of railway freight wagons.

The transaction, conducted through the National Stock Exchange (NSE), saw the investor acquiring 32.79 lakh shares at an average price of Rs 652 each, securing a 0.8 per cent stake in the Kolkata-based firm.

However, details regarding the sellers of the shares remain undisclosed. Following the transaction, shares of Jupiter Wagons fell by 3.13 per cent, closing at Rs 660 apiece on the NSE.

