Starc's Super Over Stunner: DC Edges Out RR in IPL Thriller

In a sensational IPL 2025 encounter, Mitchell Starc's stellar performance in the last over led Delhi Capitals to a dramatic victory over Rajasthan Royals, taking the match to a super over. Starc's tight bowling was praised by Mark Boucher, as DC climbed to the top of the points table.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-04-2025 15:16 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 15:16 IST
Delhi Capitals left-arm seamer Mitchell Starc (Photo: IPL). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

After a thrilling showdown in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 clash at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi Capitals emerged victorious over Rajasthan Royals, courtesy of Mitchell Starc's exceptional bowling performance. The former South Africa wicketkeeper-batter, Mark Boucher, lauded Starc for his crucial role in the final stages of the match while speaking on Kuhl Fans Match Centre Live on JioHotstar.

With Rajasthan Royals requiring nine runs in the last over, Starc's disciplined bowling restricted them to just eight, pushing the game into a super over. During the super over, Rajasthan posted 11 runs, setting a target that Delhi Capitals chased down in just four balls, led by KL Rahul and Trishan Stubbs against Sandeep Sharma's deliveries.

Starc's tight grip in both the 20th and super overs of this 32nd match of the season showcased his expertise, where he allowed only eight and 12 runs respectively. His performance, including a vital wicket of Nitish Rana, was instrumental in DC's climb to the top of the points table with five wins. Next, DC is set to face Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

(With inputs from agencies.)

