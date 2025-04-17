Left Menu

Key Talks in Paris: U.S. Drives Peace Settlement Efforts for Ukraine

A meeting in Paris involving the U.S., Ukraine, and European countries aims to update participants on ongoing peace settlement efforts in Ukraine. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov noted a recent conversation between U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff and President Vladimir Putin as part of these diplomatic moves.

In a significant diplomatic gathering, the U.S., Ukraine, and European nations convened in Paris to discuss ongoing peace settlement efforts for Ukraine. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov highlighted the importance of U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff informing the group about current negotiations.

Peskov revealed that last week, Russian President Vladimir Putin engaged in a lengthy conversation with envoy Witkoff. The dialogue sheds light on persistent efforts by the U.S. to collaborate with European allies and Ukraine to advance towards a peaceful resolution.

However, Peskov expressed concern over European powers' focus on prolonging conflict, indicating diverging priorities in the delicate geopolitical landscape. The meeting serves as a crucial touchpoint in the path to diplomacy and reconciliation.

