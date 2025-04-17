Key Talks in Paris: U.S. Drives Peace Settlement Efforts for Ukraine

In a significant diplomatic gathering, the U.S., Ukraine, and European nations convened in Paris to discuss ongoing peace settlement efforts for Ukraine. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov highlighted the importance of U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff informing the group about current negotiations.

Peskov revealed that last week, Russian President Vladimir Putin engaged in a lengthy conversation with envoy Witkoff. The dialogue sheds light on persistent efforts by the U.S. to collaborate with European allies and Ukraine to advance towards a peaceful resolution.

However, Peskov expressed concern over European powers' focus on prolonging conflict, indicating diverging priorities in the delicate geopolitical landscape. The meeting serves as a crucial touchpoint in the path to diplomacy and reconciliation.

(With inputs from agencies.)