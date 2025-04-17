Paisabazaar Launches 'Jeeto Apna Ghar' Contest to Celebrate Employee Excellence

In a move to celebrate and motivate its workforce, Paisabazaar, India's premier digital marketplace for consumer credit, has unveiled the 'Jeeto Apna Ghar' contest. This competition is designed to reward top-performing advisors with a coveted prize—a chance to win a home—thereby acknowledging employee excellence.

Launched alongside the 'Emerging Stars' contest, Paisabazaar aims to honor the next generation of potential top performers with enticing prizes, including cars. This initiative aligns with the company's ethos 'Har Sapna Hoga Sach,' highlighting its dedication to fostering personal and professional growth within its ranks.

Santosh Agarwal, CEO of Paisabazaar, emphasized the organization's commitment to its people, asserting that empowered employees contribute positively to consumer experiences and long-term growth. Head of Sales, Sachin Vasudeva, reinforced this sentiment, noting Paisabazaar's focus on recognizing and rewarding dedicated advisors.

(With inputs from agencies.)