Hotel Industry Seeks Infrastructure Status & GST Rationalization

The Federation of Hotel and Restaurant Associations of India (FHRAI) has issued a call to the government, pressing for infrastructure status for hotels and convention centers with a project cost of Rs 10 crore and above. This move, they argue, would significantly boost the budget segment of the hotel industry.

Additionally, in its pre-budget recommendations, FHRAI has proposed a unified 12% GST rate for all hotels, underscoring the necessity for clarity to avoid compliance issues and public confusion resulting from the current varying tax slabs.

FHRAI President Pradeep Shetty emphasized the importance of these measures, alongside enhanced funding for the 'Incredible India' campaign and specific initiatives to promote MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions) tourism, to accelerate growth in the hospitality sector.

