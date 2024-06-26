Left Menu

Bharti Airtel Dominates Spectrum Auction with Major Acquisition

Bharti Airtel has acquired 97 MHz of radio frequency for Rs 6,857 crore in a recent spectrum auction, making up 60% of the airwaves sold. Additionally, its subsidiary Bharti Hexacom secured 15 MHz for Rs 1,001 crore. The total auction value was Rs 11,340 crore.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-06-2024 16:42 IST | Created: 26-06-2024 16:42 IST
Bharti Airtel Dominates Spectrum Auction with Major Acquisition
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Bharti Airtel has taken a notable step forward in the telecommunication sector by acquiring 97 megahertz of radio frequency for a reported Rs 6,857 crore. This acquisition constitutes approximately 60% of the total airwaves sold during the recent spectrum auction that concluded on Wednesday.

In a related development, Bharti Hexacom, a subsidiary of Bharti Airtel, secured an additional 15 MHz at a cost of Rs 1,001 crore, according to a formal statement from the company.

The spectrum auction, which wrapped up in mere hours on its second day, saw telecommunication companies purchasing airwaves worth Rs 11,340 crore. This figure represents just 12 per cent of the Rs 96,238 crore minimum valuation that the government had set.

Airtel specifically acquired 97 MHz across the 900 MHz, 1,800 MHz, and 2,100 MHz frequency bands for Rs 6,857 crore. This latest purchase adds significantly to Airtel's mid-band spectrum, further consolidating its leading position in this segment.

Gopal Vittal, Bharti Airtel's Managing Director and CEO, elaborated on the strategic importance of this acquisition. 'Airtel continues to judiciously acquire the right amount of spectrum to deliver the best possible experience to our customers. In this auction, we have bolstered our sub-giga hertz and mid-band holding, which will significantly improve our coverage, especially indoors,' Vittal stated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NX Group Joins Hands with Controlant for Enhanced Pharmaceutical Logistics

NX Group Joins Hands with Controlant for Enhanced Pharmaceutical Logistics

 Japan
2
Max Life Insurance Earns 'Laureate' Honour by GPTW®

Max Life Insurance Earns 'Laureate' Honour by GPTW®

 India
3
Top Financial Times Stories: Shein's IPO, Edinburgh's Halt, Sunak's Defense & Assange's Plea Deal

Top Financial Times Stories: Shein's IPO, Edinburgh's Halt, Sunak's Defense ...

 Global
4
Denmark Sets Precedent with First Livestock CO2 Tax

Denmark Sets Precedent with First Livestock CO2 Tax

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond the White Coat: Unveiling the True Drivers of Health Worker Performance

Tackling the Global Alcohol Crisis: WHO's Bold New Action Plan

Human-Like Conversations with PerceptiveAgent: Enhancing AI Empathy and Interaction

Revolutionizing Urban Transport: Exploring Human-Autonomy Interaction with Digital Twin Technology

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024